



— A man is under arrest in connection with an assault in South Sacramento on Sunday night that left one person dead.

Police say they received reports of an altercation that happened just after 8 p.m. in a parking lot at Woodspring Suites on the 7700 block of La Mancha Way. Officers said a man was located with life-threatening injuries in the parking lot and later died at the scene.

Police arrested Nader Alomari, 38, of Sacramento, at the hotel. He was booked into the Sacramento County Main Jail on homicide charges.