



BERKELEY (KPIX 5) — For years now, many Californians have made the choice to add solar panels to their roofs to combat climate change and maybe save money in the process. But for new home buyers, that choice is about to become a requirement.

After years of offering financial incentives to entice homeowners to choose solar, on Jan. 1, new state building codes go into effect that will require any new home constructed in the state to include solar collection panels.

“Man, that’s…that’s…that’s game changing!” said Antioch resident Darrell Williams, who was hearing about it for the first time on Monday.

The new rules were actually approved by the legislature and former California Governor Jerry Brown in 2018 and developers have been preparing for it as the Golden State becomes the first to mandate solar.

