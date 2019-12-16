



TURLOCK (CBS13) – A woman was shot during a robbery in Patterson, and a man is now behind bars in connection with the shooting.

Early Sunday morning, the Turlock Police Department received calls reporting that a female had been shot behind businesses in the 400 block of E. Main Street. Officers went to the reported location of the shooting. There, they noticed a vehicle leaving the area. They stopped the vehicle and, during their investigation, identified the driver as a suspect in the shooting.

Detectives say the victim and a man were behind the bar when they were robbed at gunpoint and the woman was shot. She was taken to the hospital to be treated for non-life threatening injuries.

Steven Sawyer, 29, from Patterson, was arrested and booked into the Stanislaus County jail on charges of robbery, possession of a loaded firearm in a vehicle, and possession of a stolen firearm.

Police say the investigation is ongoing and that detectives are following up on further leads.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call Detective Paul Inderbitzen at (209) 668-6551 or Turlock Police Dispatch at (209) 668-1200. Callers can leave an anonymous tip by calling Crime Stoppers at (209) 521-4636 and may be eligible for a cash reward.