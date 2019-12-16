SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – The man believed to be the NorCal rapist will face a judge on Monday.

Roy Waller faces life in prison for a series of assaults that happened between 1991 and 2006.

Authorities used DNA and genealogy websites to identify suspected rapist Waller, who was arrested in September at the University of California in Berkeley, where he worked for 25 years as a safety specialist in the office of environment, health and safety.

Monday’s arraignment centers around his latest accusation, a new rape charge stemming from a 1997 attack on a Chico Woman. This newest charge brings the total number of charges to 46.

Waller’s accusers say he broke into homes late at night or forced victims to withdraw money from ATMs. They said he bound his victims and assaulted them repeatedly.

The first complaint against Waller involved two victims in Sacramento County in 2006.