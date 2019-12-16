Christmas Around the WorldThe hosts are finding out more about the Blessed Talent Team and their Christmas Around the World project!

Haddon Band Pt. 2We have another performance from Haddon Cord!

SFHA Christmas CarolingThe Sierra Foothills Horseman's Association are doing their annual Christmas Caroling on Horseback in Lincoln and also doing a toy & food drive to benefit local families in need during this holiday season. Sabrina Silva is learning more!

The Plant Lady Pt 6Marlene the Plant Lady has all the answers so your plants can grow beautifully.

Last Minute Travel GuideConsumer Travel Expert at Hopper, Liana Corwin has some Holiday travel tips & new year’s savings strategies!

