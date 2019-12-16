



OAKDALE (CBS13) – Police are asking the public to help locate an Oakdale senior who is missing and could be in danger due to a medical condition.

Ubaldo Romero, 69, went missing on 12/13/19 at approximately 10 a.m. Romero suffers from dementia and is relatively new to the area, according to an Oakdale Police Department statement.

Romero was last seen wearing black pants, a black sweatshirt, and brown boots. He was last seen walking in the area of S Lee Avenue and West F Street. If you see Romero or have had contact with him, you are asked to call the Oakdale Police Department at (209) 847-2231.