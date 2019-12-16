



SACRAMENTO (CBS) – The countdown is on to get holiday packages out on time. Here are some shipping deadlines to keep in mind if you’re using USPS, FedEx, UPS or Amazon to send gifts that need to arrive before Dec 25.

The last day for FedEx Ground and home delivery is Dec. 16. The deadline for 2-day delivery is this Friday. FedEx does have a same-day option in some cities on Christmas.

For UPS 3-day you have until this Dec. 19 and 2-day air is Dec. 20. The deadline for next-day air is Dec. 23.

At the post office, the deadline for First-Class Mail is Dec. 20 and Priority Mail is Dec. 19. For more information on your local USPS shipping options, click here.

Here are the dates for Amazon free delivery before Christmas:

Dec. 14: Last day to order and get free delivery on orders over $25, free for all customers