



Two men have been arrested on suspicion of assaulting a man who was sleeping in his vehicle, and police say an ax was used during the attack.

On December 10 around 10 p.m., the Sutter County Sheriff’s Office received a call a man being beaten near 75 Second Street in Yuba City. Deputies went to the scene and found the victim, with serious injuries, including major injuries to his head.

Police determined that the victim was sleeping in his parked vehicle when, for unknown reasons, 21-year-old Devin Brown and 18-year-old Kenneth Dunkle, both of Yuba City, allegedly broke into the man’s vehicle and physically attacked him. The victim was transported to the hospital and treated for his injuries. He is expected to live.

On Friday, sheriff’s department detectives arrested Brown and Dunkle and booked them into Sutter County Jail. Brown was booked on suspicion of attempted murder and Dunkle was booked on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon. Both have scheduled court hearings on December 17, 2019, at 3 p.m.

Investigators are still trying to identify a motive for the attack.