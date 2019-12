SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – Arson investigators are looking into the cause of a fire at a Sacramento trailer park.

The fire happened just after 2 a.m. Monday at Mark J RV Park, which is 4724 at Madison Avenue. The fire broke out in an RV, causing a large amount of damage to the vehicle. Fortunately, the people staying in the trailer when it happened were able to get out without injury.

It’s not known if the vehicle is a total loss.