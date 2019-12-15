WILTON (CBS13) —A Wilton elementary school student was mistakenly picked up from school by a stranger on Friday, the principal of C.W. Dillard Elementary School said in a letter to parents.

During dismissal on Friday afternoon, a Kindergarten student was mistakenly picked up by the relative of another student, Principal Sandra West said.

“The two left the school together in the relative’s car to pick up another student at Albiani Middle School,” West said. “The teacher and the correct student who had been left behind promptly realized the error and immediately reported the situation to school officials who immediately contacted law enforcement and the parents of both students.”

West said the Albiani student recognized the kindergartener and told the driver the wrong child was picked up. The driver returned to the elementary school to return the student to their parent and pick-up the correct child.

Officials said the student was returned safely and uninjured.

West said this incident is prompting the school to review dismissal procedures to prevent situations like this in the future.

No further information has been released regarding the situation.