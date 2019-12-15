Winter Dance PerformanceAria's to the Pointe presents the Colors of Winter showcase and sock drive, Holiday dance performance! Ashley Is finding out more about the event and Sock donations for the Gathering Inn Roseville!

14 hours ago

Movie Outlet Giving Back to the CommunityMovie Outlet is a store that sells Dvds, Blu Rays, Tv Shows, Video Games and Cds for $3 or less. And they are having a fun event for kids to give back to the community. Kevin Hernandez is finding out more.

14 hours ago

Multi-Cultural ChristmasA local mother’s organization is hosting a multi-cultural Christmas event for under-served children in north Sacramento. The FREE day will be filled with crafts, STEM projects and hot cocoa with Santa. Sabrina Silva is checking it out!

14 hours ago

Reuseable Bathing SuitsHulya swim, founded in 2017 by Christina Firestone and Hannah Patten, created a new, innovative, and eco-friendly swimwear brand. Ashley is learning more!

15 hours ago

Brian King Joseph Pt. 2More from Violinist Brian King Joseph!!!

15 hours ago