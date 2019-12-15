SOUTH SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — A woman died Sunday morning after being struck by a car while crossing the street in South Sacramento, California Highway Patrol South Sacramento units said.

CHP said the crash happened just before 3 a.m. near Fruiridge Road and Nona Way. The driver, a 24-year-old Sacramento woman, told officers she was driving northbound on Fruitridge Road toward Highway 99 when she felt an impact with her vehicle as she was switching lanes.

Authorities said the driver pulled over, called 911 and remained on the scene until emergency personnel arrived.

The pedestrian, a 41-year-old Sacramento woman, was crossing Fruitridge road outside of a marked crosswalk when she was hit, CHP said. She was pronounced dead at the scene by Sacramento Fire Department personnel.

The identity of the deceased has not yet been released. CHP said it is unclear at this time if drugs or alcohol were factors.

No further information has been released.