SOUTH SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — A homicide investigation is underway at a South Sacramento hotel after an assault resulted in a man’s death, the Sacramento Police Department said Sunday night.

The incident happened just after 8 p.m. at a hotel on the 7700 block of La Mancha Way.

Officers said the man died at the scene. Details on the alleged assault have not yet been released.

There is no suspect information available at this time.

