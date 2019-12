SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Thousands of mental health clinicians are expected to walk off the job on Monday at Kaiser Permanente clinics across the state.

As many as 4,000 workers are expected to go on a five-day strike. They plan to walk out at Kaiser clinics in Sacramento and up to 100 other locations.

Workers say Kaiser mental health clinics are severely understaffed and that some clinicians work after hours to serve more patients.