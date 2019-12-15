NEVADA COUNTY (CBS13) — A Southern California man was arrested in Nevada County after deputies discovered he was holding a 29-year-old woman against her will and sexually assaulting her, the Nevada County Sheriff’s Office said.

Joshua Gaspar, 19, was booked into the Wayne Brown Correctional Facility in Nevada City on charges of kidnapping with the intent to commit sexual assault, forcible rape, and false imprisonment. He is being held on a $1 million bail.

On Saturday at approximately 11:20 a.m., a third party reported to the sheriff’s office that a woman was being held against her will at gunpoint in the North San Juan area for multiple days and was sexually assaulted.

Authorities said Gaspar was in the process of taking the victim to Sacramento when the victim was able to send a message to a friend saying that she needed help and that she was in the Grass Valley area.

The sheriff’s office, in conjunction with the Grass Valley Police Department, located the suspect and victim at a gas station on McKnight Way in Grass Valley.

Gaspar was arrested at the scene.

Investigators said they were able to determine through probable cause that the woman was held for several days and had been sexually assaulted on multiple occasions. The sheriff’s office also said that they believe more than one suspect was involved.

Authorities identified a residence on the 12000 block of Shady Creek Drive in North San Juan was where the victim was being held.

The sheriff’s office said an investigation is continuing into the possibility of additional suspects being involved. Anyone with information relevant to the case is encouraged to contact the department at 530-265-1263.