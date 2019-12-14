WATERFORD (CBS13) — A man died Saturday night after crashing into the back of a tractor-trailer in Stanislaus County, the California Highway Patrol said.

The crash happened on Highway 132 near Hazeldean Road at around 9:10 p.m.

CHP said the driver, an unnamed man from Waterford, rear-ended a tractor-trailer and was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the truck is reportedly okay.

The cause of the crash is currently under investigation.

CHP said the highway, which was closed in both directions, has been reopened.

No further details have been released at this time