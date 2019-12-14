



— Two Bay Area men were arrested in connection to a string of vehicle burglaries in Vacaville over the past week, the Vacaville Police Department said.

Jabril Harris, 25, of San Francisco, and Cal Glenn, 31, of Oakland, were arrested on Friday and booked into the Solano County jail for burglary and other related charges.

Vacaville PD said the burglaries began on Wednesday when a vehicle was burglarized on the 300 block of Nut Tree Road. Police said surveillance footage captured one of the suspects tossing the victim’s stolen property in a business parking lot.

On Friday, a community member alerted authorities of a suspicious vehicle on the 1600 block of East Monte Vista Avenue, which police said was of a similar description to the vehicle involved with the initial burglary.

Police responded to the scene and, after investigation, discovered the vehicle and one of the suspects were related to at least three other vehicle burglaries in the area.