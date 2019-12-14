SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Two people died Friday night after being hit by a car while standing in a roadway in Sacramento, the Sacramento Police Department said.

Sacramento PD said the collision happened at approximately 11:30 p.m. in the area of South Watt Avenue and Jackson Road and involved two pedestrians and a Volkswagen.

A man and woman were located in the roadway with major injuries and pronounced dead at the scene, police said. The driver of the Volkswagen remained on the scene to cooperate with law enforcement.

Officers said the driver did not show any signs of impairment.

After gathering witness statements, physical evidence and observing the damage to the vehicle, Sacramento police determined that the man and woman exited their vehicle and seemed to be in an argument in the middle of the road, according to witness reports. The Volkswagen was moving southbound on South Watt Avenue and struck both individuals.

Police said there are no crosswalks in the area and speed does not appear to be a factor.

The identities of the deceased have not yet been made available. No further information has been released.