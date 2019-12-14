TRUCKEE (CBS13) — Truckee firefighters know that no pizza gets left behind, so that’s why they took matters into their own hands when a delivery driver found themself in a dangerous predicament.

Fire crews responded to a crash Saturday evening involving a Round Table delivery driver who was in the middle of a job.

Responders said the driver suffered minor injuries and was transported to a nearby hospital, which meant the pie would not reach its destination.

Enter Captian Brett Porter, who, along with his crew, made sure this one resident did not go hungry.