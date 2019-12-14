STOCKTON (CBS13) — Stockton police are searching for a suspect who allegedly attacked a man with a machete Friday afternoon.

Officers said the incident happened just after 1:30 p.m. near Pilgrim Street and Scotts Avenue.

Police said the victim, a 31-year-old man, was walking in the area when the suspect approached him. An argument began between the two which led the suspect to attack the victim with a machete.

The victim was hospitalized with injuries considered non-life-threatening.

Police said the suspect is a male adult, Hispanic, and in his early 40s.

No further information has been released at this time.