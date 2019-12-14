



— Stockton police are searching for two individuals who allegedly stole a woman’s car at gunpoint.

The incident happened at around 11 a.m. Saturday morning in the area of Thornton Road and Hammer Lane.

Authorities said the suspects, a man and woman, were driving a black SUV and pulled in front of the victim’s car in the intersection.

Police said the man pointed a gun at the 54-year-old victim while the second suspect entered the victim’s car and drove away. The man, described as a black male adult and wearing blue jeans and a white shirt, followed along in the black SUV.

No further information has been released at this time.