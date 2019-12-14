SOUTH SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — One person is dead after a shooting in South Sacramento early Saturday morning, the Sacramento Police Department said.

Officers responded to the 6000 block of Riza Avenue, near Stockton Boulevard, shortly after 6 a.m following reports of shots fired.

One male adult victim was located with a gunshot wound. Despite life-saving measures, the victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

Sacramento PD said they do not believe there is an active threat to the community. No suspect information has been released.

The department asks that anyone with information relevant to the case contact the department at 916-264-5471.