ARDEN ARCADE (CBS13) — Sacramento deputies are investigating a shooting that happened in the area of Fulton Avenue and Hurley Way and put one man in the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

The Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office said the first reports of the shooting came in just before noon.

Deputies said the suspect fled the scene, which was near a strip mall in the area, and said they believe this was not a random act. There is no suspect description available at this time.

The identity of the victim has not yet been released and but authorities said his injuries are considered life-threatening. Authorities said the victim transported himself to the hospital following the incident.

More details to follow.