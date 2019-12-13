SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Deputies are searching for a man who allegedly robbed two middle school students at gunpoint near Elk Grove.

The robbery happened at around 3 p.m. on Thursday near a trail next to Maeola E. Beitzel Elementary School in South Sacramento, according to the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office. The victims are students at T.R. Smedberg Middle School, which is just east of the elementary school.

The suspect was described as an adult male in his mid-20s, approximately 5’7″ tall, wearing a grey hooded sweatshirt, black beanie and black Champion sweatpants.

Deputies said the suspect was seen with another man parked in a red Toyota Camry on Cashel Way just before the suspected robbery happened.

The principal of Maeola R. Beitzel Elementary said Friday that an increased police presence is expected in the area over the next few days.

No further details have been released.

Anyone with information relevant to this incident is encouraged to contact the sheriff’s office.