STOCKTON (CBS13) — A mother and son were arrested Friday in connection with a human trafficking investigation involving a missing 13-year-old girl, the Stockton Police Department announced.

Montel Armstrong, 18, and his mother Sheila Logan, 39, were located at a residence on the 3200 block of Blue Ridge Circle in Stockton.

The victim, who police said was reported as a missing person out of the Bay Area, was located safe and has been placed at Mary Graham Children’s Shelter.

Detectives located a handgun and additional evidence at the scene.

Stockton PD said Armstrong was arrested for human trafficking, assault with a deadly weapon, terrorist threats, lewd and lascivious acts with a child, and weapons charges. Logan was arrested on charges of human trafficking and child endangerment.