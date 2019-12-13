



— There’s now a $10,000 reward for information on a hit-and-run driver who killed a Stockton grandmother while she was walking to church.

Trinidad Cornelio, 71, was trying to cross West Benjamin Holt Drive on Thursday night when a driver hit her and just kept going.

Cornelio’s family says she was heading to Presentation Catholic Church for mass and to honor her late mother’s birthday.

The family and authorities are asking anyone with relevant information of the fatal hit-and-run to please come forward.