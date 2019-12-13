PLACER COUNTY (CBS13) — Voters in Placer County may need to re-register their political party preference before next year’s primary election on March 3.

County officials announced Friday that the DMV’s automatic voter registration tool may have changed some voters’ party preferences to “No Party Preference.”

The county said thousands of residents have already been affected and anyone who has visited the DMV since April 2018 may have been impacted.

Voters with a “no preference” status will receive ballots that don’t include presidential candidates.

The deadline to register for the March primary is Feb. 18.