Donations Doubled to Hospitality House through Dec. 15!
Give by Dec. 15
Hospitality House, 1262 Sutton Way, Grass Valley, CA 95945.
hhshelter.org
Shawn Wayans
Tonight & Saturday
Two Shows: 7:30pm & 9:45pm
PUNCH LINE COMEDY CLUB
2100 Arden Way
Sacramento
916.925.5500
http://www.punchlinesac.com/
Swim With Santa
Tonight
5pm-7:30pm
Sacramento Central YMCA
2021 W Street, Sacramento
$2 Per Person & Open to Public
https://www.ymcasuperiorcal.org/swimwithsanta
Oma Agbai, M.D., UC Davis Dermatologist
health.ucdavis.edu
Twitter handles: @ucdavishealth and @OmaAgbaiMD
Instagram handles: @ucdavishealth and @dr.oma.agbai
Holidays on the Farm
Dell’Osso Farm
501 S Manthey Rd.
Lathrop
Open Dec. 14-Jan. 4
Call 209-969-6048
http://www.HolidaysontheFarm.com
Happy Tails Pet Adoption Event
Tomorrow
Noon-3pm
M&S AUTO
1908 El Camino Avenue
Sacramento
http://www.msautogroup.com/ https://www.happytails.org/
Induction Cooking Class
Friday, December 13, 2019
Grant High School
None
FASHION LIVE POP-UP
1111 7th STREET
SACRAMENTO
TOMORROW
POP UP 12PM-8PM
SHOW 7PM
@richardhallmarq
https://richardhallmarq.com/
@cgauthierlashes
https://www.cgauthierlashes.com/
@ginoprivatelabel
https://www.ginoprivatelabel.com/
@jonstevensonmf
https://www.jonstevenson.com/
Visit Santa!
Saturday, December 14
2pm-4pm
BrainyZoo
13000 Folsom Blvd Suite 1005
Folsom
(916) 353-2966
https://www.brainyzootoys.com/