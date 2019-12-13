



— A drunk driver who authorities said served as a getaway driver for a robbery and killed one person in a crash pled no contest to three separate felony convictions on Friday, the Yolo County District Attorney said.

Douglas Woodall, 23, was arrested in May after leading police on a chase down North Pioneer Avenue before hitting a utility pole.

Woodall served as the getaway driver for a passenger who was committing a robbery at a local gas station. During the chase, Woodall reached speeds as high as 113 miles-per-hour and ran through multiple stop lights while having a blood alcohol content level of over 0.22, nearly three times the legal limit of 0.8, the district attorney said.

Officials said the passenger was ejected from the car when it crashed and died on impact nearly 40 yards away.

Woodall plead no contest to three felony convictions, including gross vehicular manslaughter while intoxicated, evading a peace officer and conspiracy to commit a theft with an agreement to serve 12 years and 4 months in prison.

He is scheduled to be sentenced on January 8 at 1:30 p.m. at the Yolo County Superior Court.