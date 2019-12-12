STOCKTON (CBS13) — Stockton police said they are searching for a suspect who robbed a teenage boy and threatened to shoot him in a park on Wednesday.

Police said the victim, a 13-year-old boy, was walking in Dentoni Park along Davis Road at around 4 p.m. when the suspect robbed him of his property and physically attacked him.

Stockton PD said the suspect, only described as a white male adult between the ages of 20 and 25, then pulled out a handgun and threatened to shoot the boy before running away from the area.

The condition of the boy is unknown. No further details on the situation have been released at this time.