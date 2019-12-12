



SAN JOAQUIN COUNTY (CBS13) — A San Joaquin County deputy found and rescued an 85-year-old Kern County man who was reported missing earlier this week.

The sheriff’s office said Deputy Cagulada was on a call in the Tracy area Thursday when he noticed the top of a vehicle off the road. After responding to the urgent call, around 8:20 a.m., he went back to find the vehicle was not accessible from the roadway.

The silver Toyota Camry was disabled off the road and surrounded by mud, so the deputy got out of his vehicle and walked over to the car. Inside he found 85-year-old Theoda Harrison, who was reported missing from Wasco in Kern County on Monday.

He said Harrison was cold, wet, and covered in mud, but he was alive. Medical personnel responded to the scene and check out Harrison before taking him to a local hospital for further evaluation. He was later released.

Deputy Cagulada made contact with Harrison’s family in Kern County. Officials say he will be reunited with his family soon.

The Kern County Sheriff’s Office said Harrison was last seen around 7 p.m. on Saturday at his residence in Wasco. He suffers from several medical conditions and can become disoriented.