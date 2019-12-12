



— The suspect in an Auburn library stabbing that injured three people was arraigned Thursday on attempted murder charges, the Placer County District Attorney’s Office announced.

Opada Joseph Opada, 33, was charged with two counts of premeditated attempted murder and a third count of assault with a deadly weapon. He was further charged with enhancements for causing great bodily injury and using a weapon, the D.A.’s office said.

Opada was arrested Tuesday night after attacking three people with a knife earlier in the day at the Placer County Library.

A judge ordered Opada to continue to be held without bail as his arraignment will continue until Dec. 19.