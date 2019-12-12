SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — A symbol of Sacramento’s past has been reduced to rubble.

On Wednesday, crews started demolishing the Dimple Records building in Land Park.

According to the Sacramento bee, a developer wants to turn this property into a mixed-use retail and housing complex.

The record store chain announced back in June that it would be shutting its doors for good with its owners retiring. They also cited a changing music industry as a reason for closing all six of its remaining locations — which were situated in Arden, Folsom, Roseville, Citrus Heights and Land Park.

The store at the corner of Broadway and Land Park Drive closed in June and the remaining locations shut down by September.