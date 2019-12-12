SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — The Front Street Animal Shelter announced that a donor paid off adoption fees for every animal housed in the shelter, which means you can take home a new addition to the family for free this holiday season.

The donation allows the free adoption period to be extended for the entirety of the month of December.

Donor pays every animal's adoption fee to help them find homes for the holidays! Free adoptions the whole month of December! A big thank you to the Gately Foundation for helping our full shelter find homes for these deserving pets. pic.twitter.com/Z7JmRgEQFA — Team Front Street (@frontstreetlife) December 12, 2019

Front Street Animal Shelter is located at 2127 Front Street and is open 7 days a week from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m.