SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — The Front Street Animal Shelter announced that a donor paid off adoption fees for every animal housed in the shelter, which means you can take home a new addition to the family for free this holiday season.

The donation allows the free adoption period to be extended for the entirety of the month of December.

Front Street Animal Shelter is located at 2127 Front Street and is open 7 days a week from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m.