COLUSA (CBS13) — Police arrested a woman on stolen vehicle and drug charges Tuesday after being called to a shopping center for a possible collision.

Colusa police say officers were dispatched to the area of SavMor around 7:30 p.m. Tuesday and contacted Karyn Diane Harrison at the scene. Officers said Harrison’s statements were not consistent.

The officers ran a records check on the vehicle she claimed to be driving and found out it was reported stolen out of Sacramento.

Harrison was arrested and booked on stolen vehicle and drug charges.