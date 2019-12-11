ELK GROVE (CBS13) – The Elk Grove Police Department is reminding people to call 911 to report a crime-in-progress, instead of tagging the department in a post on social media.

According to a post on Facebook, they’ve seen an increase in reporting incidents or crimes via the department’s social media channels, including Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and NextDoor.

EGPD doesn’t monitor its social channels 24/7 so people are reminded to call or text 911 to report a crime-in-progress or to request an officer or call 916-714-5115 for non-emergencies.