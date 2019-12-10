TURLOCK (CBS13) — Turlock police say a 23-year-old man carjacked a utility truck while the owner was unloading from the utility bed Tuesday morning.

Police say Job Daniel Garcia, a Livingston resident, got into the driver seat of a utility truck as the owner was unloading items from the utility bed. Garcia reportedly sped off, so the victim grabbed onto the utility bed and held on, eventually jumping into the bed of the truck and calling police.

The victim told dispatchers Garcia was driving recklessly, trying to get him to let go of the vehicle. The suspect eventually hit a parked car in the area of Carrigan Street and Old Vineyard Road and then ran from the scene on foot.

Police caught up to him and arrested him in an alley south of Charles Place. Officers say he was positively identified and he admitted to the theft. Garcia was booked on charges of carjacking and aggravated assault.

No one was hurt in this incident. Some local schools in Turlock were placed on lockdown during the incident. The lockdown was lifte when the suspect was arrested.