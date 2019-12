SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Southwest Airlines is offering dirt cheap flights out of Sacramento, but you have to act fast.

The deal expires Wednesday at midnight.

Southwest is selling a limited number of $29 tickets for flights to Los Angeles, Burbank, Long Beach, Ontario, and San Diego. But if you’re headed to Disneyland you’re out of luck. The fares are not available to or from John Wayne Airport in Orange County.

Other deals include an $86 flight to Boise and a $118 ticket to Albuquerque.