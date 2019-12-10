



WINTERS (CBS13) — Police have now determined the report about a possible weapon on the Winters High campus started with a fight between two young adults.

Police say one person stated he believed the other may have had a weapon. But, they say no weapon was seen by witnesses and no weapon was located at the scene.

Students on campus report seeing one man making threats and reaching for his belt as if we were reaching for a weapon. It happened during a lunch break when almost 30 students were in the parking lot.

This comes after the Winters-Joint Unified School district invested almost $52 million dollars in security upgrades.

This includes some of the most up-to-date security technology on the market. Area security experts say Winters is considered one of the safest in the region. The school superintendent, Dr. Tom Cutler, says no matter how prepared you are, schools are always vulnerable.

“I feel like we are in a good place but that doesn’t mean we’re null and void of situations happening. Anywhere you have a large group of people coming together, you’re vulnerable. So schools have to really be focused on how are we creating that safe environment,” Cutler said.

The other young adult in the confrontation was identified and has cooperated with the investigation. That person and their guardian gave consent for the juvenile’s person, vehicle, and residence to be searched. No weapon was located.

Police say there is no risk to the public.