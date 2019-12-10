Filed Under:Christmas 2019

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – A six-year-old boy spending the holidays in the hospital is asking people worldwide to send him Christmas cards to decorate his room.

Carlos Rolon is currently awaiting a heart transplant at Boston Children’s Hospital. By the time he was two years old, Carlos had already undergone four heart surgeries.

If you’re interested in sending Carlos a card you can mail it to:

  • Boston Children’s Hospital
  • Cardiac Unit 8 East
  • c/o Carlos Rolon
  • 300 Longwood Avenue
  • Boston, MA 02115