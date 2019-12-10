



SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — The Governor and First Partner honored the best and the brightest from the Golden State Tuesday evening.

The 13th annual California Hall of Fame induction ceremony kicked off Tuesday honoring Californians who have made great achievements and contributions to our world.

Hollywood hit the red carpet bringing with it lowriders and even a skate ramp.

Fans lined up outside the California Museum waiting for an autograph from their favorite celebrity. George Hope wanted one from his favorite comedian George Lopez.

“He brings out the common things and makes it hilarious,” said Hope.

Lopez was part of a group of 10 inducted into the Hall of Fame. Organizers included a low rider playing the theme song from the hit sitcom he produced and starred in on the red carpet.

“Anybody can look like Mario Lopez and make it, but not a face like this and make it. If you have dreams and goals anything is possible,” said Lopez.

Retired Pro skateboarder, actor and entrepreneur Tony Hawk was also honored. He made time to mingle with his young fans.

“He is a really good skateboarder he is an idol. He is old, but he still rips!” said 15-year-old David Shine.

Tony Hawk laughed when he heard that. “That’s all I ask for, that’s a huge honor,” he said.

Hawk’s success really made skateboarding profitable.

“Not just being a skater, but in terms of art, culture and fashion and music,” he said.

And it drew more people to the sport. The same goes for two-time World Cup champion and soccer icon Brandi Chastain who had her own league of fans.

Hailee Bettencourt works with the California Storm where Chastain once played. She said, “When I was growing up, that was the U.S. National player, it was like her, Mia Hamm… all the girls we were watching.”

“I didn’t have anyone to emulate so now when they turn on the television, they find women’s soccer, they go on the internet, they find women’s soccer. They see people who represent who they are and it gives them support,” said Chastain.

Drag queen, supermodel, and actor Rupaul was honored along with celebrity chef Wolfgang Puck and poet and civil rights activist Dr. Maya Angelou, posthumously. Governor Gavin Newsom awarded all inductees the spirit of California medal. Angelou’s son accepted the award.

“It’s wonderful to see her honored because at one point she was considered a troublemaker, so it’s a great fortune of life to have it finally understood,” he said.