AUBURN (CBS13) – An alert cashier is being credited with helping detectives catch a credit card fraud suspect in Placer County.

The investigation started back on Nov. 22 when two Auburn Oaks Care Center residents reported being the victims of fraud, the Placer County Sheriff’s Office says.

Detectives went to the stores where the credit cards were used to see if the suspect was caught on surveillance camera. As it turns out, a cashier had also followed and jotted down the car information of a suspicious looking customer that day.

The woman was wearing nursing scrubs and had a surgical mask over her when she was rung up, arising the suspicion of the cashier.

That woman, 29-year-old Yuba City resident Karen Paredes-Ludquin, was identified as the fraud suspect. Detectives also learned that she was a certified nursing assistant at the facility where the fraud was reported.

Paredes-Ludquin was later arrested when she showed up to work on a following day. She is facing several counts of fraud and identity theft.