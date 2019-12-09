



NATOMAS (CBS13) — Police have identified a reported package thief as 21-year-old Kevin Waterman and issued a warrant for his arrest.

Last month, the police department issued a press release, asking the community to identify a package thief caught on private surveillance cameras taking packages.

Police say Waterman is known to drive a grey Ford Focus with black rims.

The police department said community members helped the investigation by providing “an abundance of video surveillance which was crucial in helping our investigators develop leads in this case.”

If you have any information regarding Waterman, please contact the dispatch center at (916)-264-5471.