AUBURN (CBS13) — A 31-year-old man who deputies said was threatening guests and employees of an Auburn hotel with a knife was arrested Sunday evening.

Placer County deputies said they responded to SpringHill Suites on 13535 Bowman Road at around 8 a.m. on Sunday following reports of the threats.

The suspect, identified as Mario Wilson, 31, of Folsom, was not located at the scene. Wilson was later arrested by El Dorado County deputies at a home in Cameron Park, the Placer County Sheriff’s Office said.

Following the incident at the hotel, Wilson was seen driving away from in a black Chevy Colorado pick-up truck with a utility rack over the cab and a Virginia license plate and was believed to be armed and dangerous.

Deputies said Wilson was the only person arrested and at least one handgun was found in his hotel room at SpringHill.

Wilson will be transported to the Placer County Jail.