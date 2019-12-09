



CHICO (CBS13) – An actress most recently known for her work on the TV show “Empire” has been arrested in Chico on suspicion of DUI.

Chico police say, on Sunday a little after 5 p.m., officers responded to a crash at the intersection of East 8th and Flume streets. Officers found that a car had hit a utility pole, then took off.

Officers caught up to the driver a little down the road, finding that the car had heavy front-end damage.

The car was pulled over and the driver, 48-year-old Amanda Jeannette Detmer, was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol.

Detmer is a Chico native – having attended Chico State University – and prolific film and television actor. She has appeared in such films as the Final Destination series, Saving Silverman, Big Fat Liar and Kiss the Bride.

She has also appeared in a slew of TV shows, such as the character “Tracy” from the Fox show Empire. This means that Detmer will be the second actor from Empire to have a run-in with the law, with actor Jussie Smollett’s alleged assault case having made national news earlier in the year.

Police say Detmer is now facing charges of DUI and leaving the scene of a traffic collision.