STOCKTON (CBS13) — Stockton police are investigating after a woman’s car was stolen twice — and she was in it the second time.

Officers said a woman first found her stolen car on North El Dorado Street on Sunday morning.

She got in and started it up, but the suspect was laying down in the back seat.

Investigators said the suspect pushed the victim out of her own car and took off in the vehicle.

No one has been arrested.