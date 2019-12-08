STOCKTON (CBS13) — A woman was arrested for suspected elderly abuse following a Stockton apartment complex security guard’s death on Saturday, the Stockton Police Department announced.

Anita Buntun, 51, attempted to enter the Steamboat Landing Apartments located at 25 S Commerce St. in Stockton.

Police said the security guard, a 68-year-old male adult, refused to let Buntun into the building because she was not a resident at the complex and a physical altercation occurred between the two.

Stockton PD said the security guard fell to the ground and was unresponsive when they arrived. Responding medics pronounced the man, who has yet to be identified, dead at the scene.

Buntun was taken into custody on suspicion of elderly abuse.

No further details have been released at this time.