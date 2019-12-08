SACRAMENT0 (CBS13) — Deputies are investigating a reported shooting at a Carmichael apartment complex Sunday night, the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office said.

Authorities received multiple reports of shots fired at approximately 8:06 p.m. on the 5800 block of Fair Oaks Boulevard. Witnesses told deputies they heard shouting and gunshots in the apartment complex parking lot.

No victims have been reported at this time. No suspect information is available.

Deputies on the scene said multiple shell casings have been found.

No further details have been released.