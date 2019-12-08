AUBURN (CBS13) — The search is on for a 31-year-old man who deputies said was threatening guests and employees of an Auburn hotel with a knife Sunday morning.

Placer County deputies said they responded to SpringHill Suites on 13535 Bowman Road at around 8 a.m. following reports of the threats.

The suspect, identified as Mario Wilson, 31, of Folsom, was not located at the scene. Wilson was seen driving away from the hotel in a black Chevy Colorado pick-up truck with a utility rack over the cab and a Virginia license plate.

Deputies said Wilson is considered armed and dangerous and should not be approached.

Authorities ask that anyone who knows of Wilson’s whereabouts call 911.