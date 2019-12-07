SACRAMENTO (NWS) – A strong winter storm will bring periods of heavy rain, mountain snow, scattered thunderstorms, strong winds, and hazardous travel this weekend.

Heavy downpours will be the biggest issue across the Valley and foothills tonight, leading to ponding on roads and minor street flooding. If any such stronger radar echoes impact a burn scar, a potential for debris flows would be possible. Conditions should begin to improve beyond Sunday morning as the upper trough departs. Winds will be on the decrease along with a gradual

increase in sunshine.

A high-impact winter storm continues to affect the Sierra Nevada chain with a Winter Storm Warning remaining in effect until 1 p.m. Sunday. Periods of heavy snow will remain likely above 6,500 feet while snow levels are expected to drop down to around 5,500 to 6,000 feet late tonight into Sunday morning. Travel will remain hazardous and is not recommended with the potential for whiteout conditions at times as well as major travel delays. Storm total snowfall will easily reach the 1 to 3-foot range in many locations, locally higher in heavy snow bands and over mountain summits. Conditions to turn more showery in nature during the overnight hours into the first half of Sunday. A gradual improvement in the weather is forecast by late Sunday afternoon.

Mid-level heights will continue to build on Monday and Tuesday as a transient ridge swings through. Mostly sunny skies and near average temperatures are expected to begin the week. A rather weak shortwave enters the picture late Tuesday into Wednesday morning bringing a slight chance for showers up toward Shasta County and the far northern sections of the Coastal Range. Otherwise, expect clouds to be plentiful given the trough